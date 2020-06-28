Maureen J. Booth
Maureen J. Booth

Milford - Maureen J. Booth (nee Smith) beloved wife of the late William A. Booth, devoted mother of Christopher J. Booth (Kristina), loving grandmother of Griffin W. Booth, Brooks T. Booth and Spencer G. Booth, dear sister of Mara Clark (Bob), Matthew Smith and the late Mark Smith. June 26, 2020. Age 68 years. Visitation Wednesday from 11-1 at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where a Funeral Blessing will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation to benefit the Neurosurgical Units, 375 Dixmyth Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45220.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
