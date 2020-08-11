Maureen O'Conner
Cincinnati - Maureen "Renie" O'Conner (nee Kelly), 60, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 8, 2020 after a courageous nearly 5-year year battle with brain cancer. Beloved wife of Bill O'Conner for 36 years and mother to Billy (Elizabeth), Kelly (Tom) Taney, Tim (Ally), Kristi, Patrick and Sean O'Conner and grandmother to Frankie and Charlotte Taney. Born November 12, 1959 in Price Hill to Frank and Dorothy Kelly, Renie attended Seton High School and Christ Hospital College of Nursing, where she went on to become a dedicated, compassionate nurse for 17 years.
Renie will be remembered for her beautiful, radiant spirit and for her unique ability to make everyone she encountered feel special and welcome.
Always willing to give her time, a listening ear, or help to anyone at the drop of a hat, she was a friend to everyone and a stranger to no one. Her positive attitude influenced all those around her. She loved life and enjoyed the simple moments -- holding babies, watching sunsets, and spending quality with friends and family. Her laughter and smile could brighten anyone's day. Most of all, Renie enjoyed being a loving mom to her six children and an adoring grandma to her two grandchildren. As her children were growing up, she spent much of her time supporting them on fields, in gyms, or at their schools. In the more recent years, she delighted in spending time with her grandchildren every day.
Renie was a giving person and dedicated her time as an active volunteer for many organizations and causes, including Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and Elder High School. Her legacy will live on through her family and all those she impacted, and scholarship funds will be set up in her memory. Renie's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
She will be dearly missed by her siblings Lois (late George) Mueller, Jim (Kathy), John, Mike (Barb), Kathy, Pat (Lorraine) and the late Tom (Patty) Kelly and; sisters-in-law Adele O'Conner (Aaron Rosenfeld), Dianne (Tim) Gerrety, Patty (Greg) Meyers, the late Maureen Weber; devoted friend and caregiver Margaret Chidemo; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a funeral mass on Friday, August 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church (3450 Lumardo Ave Cincinnati, Oh 45238). Visiting hours will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. before the mass in the Gathering Space at the Church. Face coverings will be required and COVID-19 protocols in place. We understand that some cannot attend in person and a streaming service will be provided. Look for more information on the Niedhard-Minges website at niedhardminges.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Renie O'Conner Scholarship Fund" at Elder High School, checks payable to Elder High School at 3900 Vincent Ave Cincinnati, OH 45205 or the "Renie O'Conner Tuition Scholarship Fund" at Our Lady of Lourdes, checks payable to Our Lady of Lourdes at 3450 Lumardo Ave Cincinnati, Oh 45238.