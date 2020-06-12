Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Maureen's life story with friends and family

Share Maureen's life story with friends and family





Maureen Pietoso was the glue that held her family together. Not just her immediate family, but her whole extended family. Sunday dinners were a regular occurrence in Maureen's house with elaborate meals planned out weeks ahead of time. These dinners included her four children, her sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, family pets, and anyone who wanted a good meal and company.



"Her cooking was truly outstanding. She taught me a lot," said her stepson, Cristian Pietoso. "I remember vividly her incredible lasagna, luxurious, if it's even a word for that dish. She would cook all day for our Sunday supper. She will be greatly missed."



Maureen died peacefully, surrounded by her children, on June 4. She was 69.



"I don't have the words to express how grateful I am for the unconditional love, support and guidance that she has given me, and to say that I have been blessed would be an understatement," said her son, Andrew Koehler. "I am so thankful I was able to be with her until the very end."



Born Mary Maureen McGannon on Jan. 12, 1951, in Salem, Illinois, Maureen grew up in Flora, Illinois and St. Louis. She graduated from St. Elizabeth Academy in St. Louis in 1969.



A compassionate person, Maureen became a nurse after graduating from Avila University in Kansas City in 1974.



"Maureen was my middle sister and my best friend," said her sister, Jan Merrell. "She was so kind, considerate and compassionate, making nursing the perfect career choice for her. She was so beautiful both inside and outside."



Maureen started her nursing career at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. There she met her first husband, Victor Koehler. They married in 1976 and had two children, Melinda, born in 1977, and Jennifer, born in 1978. They divorced in 1981. Her third child, Andrew, was born in 1987.



After her divorce, Maureen moved with her daughters back to St. Louis. She continued her career in nursing at Lutheran Medical Center where she taught future generations at the Lutheran School of Nursing, eventually becoming the director of nursing. In the early 1990s, Maureen found her true calling in hospice care.



"Her compassion knew no bounds when it came to her patients," said her daughter Jennifer Koehler. "She considered it a privilege to help them in their final stages of life."



"She was known for her wisdom, compassion and willingness to help everyone," said her son, Andrew. "People, friends, family, and employees would come to her for guidance and understanding. Mom was always there for you."



She married her second husband, Nicola Pietoso, in 1991.



In 1995, Maureen moved her family to Wyoming, a Cincinnati suburb, to open Nicola's Ristorante, a fine dining Italian restaurant in the Pendleton/Over-the-Rhine area, with her husband. She continued to work as a hospice nurse with



"Maureen was an extraordinary human being," said her husband, Nicola. "She was kind, extremely embracing, very wise, and infinitely positive. Her noble spirit always reminded me of that of an angel for the way she cared for life, for her family, and for her friends."



Maureen was deeply loved by all who knew her. Most importantly by her family. A favorite pastime of Maureen's was sitting with her sisters at the kitchen table, wine in hand, laughing and reminiscing about their childhood and lives while the children and cousins listened on and learned about their mother's lives before them.



"There are too many memories, but one of the most important is that I never would have met Ray [her husband] without her," said her sister, Theresa Miller. "She's the reason we met. I will miss her."



"I have so many memories but one that was special to Maureen, Theresa, and myself was a sisters trip we took to Chicago," said Merrell. "We have a strong family resemblance and the concierge at the hotel thought we were triplets! The next day we went to a department store make-up counter only to be taken for triplets again! It made us feel even closer than we were!"



Her 5-year-old grandson, Victor Barbi, summed it up best.



"I'm sure going to miss her."



A feeling that is felt by all who knew and loved her.



Survivors include her daughter, Melinda (Koehler) Barbi and her husband, Manfredi Barbi, of Montgomery; daughter, Jennifer Koehler of Colerain Township; son, Andrew Koehler of Salt Lake City, Utah; stepson, Cristian Pietoso and his wife Amanda (Henry) Pietoso, of Indian Hill; grandchildren, Julia Barbi, Victor Barbi, Ilaria Pietoso and Valentina Pietoso; sister, Jan (McGannon) Merrell and her husband, David Merrell, of Traverse City, Michigan; sister, Theresa (McGannon) Miller and her husband, Ray Miller, of Farley, Missouri; many nieces and nephews; and her husband, Nicola Pietoso of Wyoming. She is preceded in death by her mother, Julia (Black) McGannon; father, James P. McGannon; and brother, James P. McGannon II.



Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to







Maureen PietosoMaureen Pietoso was the glue that held her family together. Not just her immediate family, but her whole extended family. Sunday dinners were a regular occurrence in Maureen's house with elaborate meals planned out weeks ahead of time. These dinners included her four children, her sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, family pets, and anyone who wanted a good meal and company."Her cooking was truly outstanding. She taught me a lot," said her stepson, Cristian Pietoso. "I remember vividly her incredible lasagna, luxurious, if it's even a word for that dish. She would cook all day for our Sunday supper. She will be greatly missed."Maureen died peacefully, surrounded by her children, on June 4. She was 69."I don't have the words to express how grateful I am for the unconditional love, support and guidance that she has given me, and to say that I have been blessed would be an understatement," said her son, Andrew Koehler. "I am so thankful I was able to be with her until the very end."Born Mary Maureen McGannon on Jan. 12, 1951, in Salem, Illinois, Maureen grew up in Flora, Illinois and St. Louis. She graduated from St. Elizabeth Academy in St. Louis in 1969.A compassionate person, Maureen became a nurse after graduating from Avila University in Kansas City in 1974."Maureen was my middle sister and my best friend," said her sister, Jan Merrell. "She was so kind, considerate and compassionate, making nursing the perfect career choice for her. She was so beautiful both inside and outside."Maureen started her nursing career at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. There she met her first husband, Victor Koehler. They married in 1976 and had two children, Melinda, born in 1977, and Jennifer, born in 1978. They divorced in 1981. Her third child, Andrew, was born in 1987.After her divorce, Maureen moved with her daughters back to St. Louis. She continued her career in nursing at Lutheran Medical Center where she taught future generations at the Lutheran School of Nursing, eventually becoming the director of nursing. In the early 1990s, Maureen found her true calling in hospice care."Her compassion knew no bounds when it came to her patients," said her daughter Jennifer Koehler. "She considered it a privilege to help them in their final stages of life.""She was known for her wisdom, compassion and willingness to help everyone," said her son, Andrew. "People, friends, family, and employees would come to her for guidance and understanding. Mom was always there for you."She married her second husband, Nicola Pietoso, in 1991.In 1995, Maureen moved her family to Wyoming, a Cincinnati suburb, to open Nicola's Ristorante, a fine dining Italian restaurant in the Pendleton/Over-the-Rhine area, with her husband. She continued to work as a hospice nurse with Hospice of Cincinnati while the restaurant found its success. As the restaurant became more demanding, Maureen eventually retired from nursing to run the business with her husband."Maureen was an extraordinary human being," said her husband, Nicola. "She was kind, extremely embracing, very wise, and infinitely positive. Her noble spirit always reminded me of that of an angel for the way she cared for life, for her family, and for her friends."Maureen was deeply loved by all who knew her. Most importantly by her family. A favorite pastime of Maureen's was sitting with her sisters at the kitchen table, wine in hand, laughing and reminiscing about their childhood and lives while the children and cousins listened on and learned about their mother's lives before them."There are too many memories, but one of the most important is that I never would have met Ray [her husband] without her," said her sister, Theresa Miller. "She's the reason we met. I will miss her.""I have so many memories but one that was special to Maureen, Theresa, and myself was a sisters trip we took to Chicago," said Merrell. "We have a strong family resemblance and the concierge at the hotel thought we were triplets! The next day we went to a department store make-up counter only to be taken for triplets again! It made us feel even closer than we were!"Her 5-year-old grandson, Victor Barbi, summed it up best."I'm sure going to miss her."A feeling that is felt by all who knew and loved her.Survivors include her daughter, Melinda (Koehler) Barbi and her husband, Manfredi Barbi, of Montgomery; daughter, Jennifer Koehler of Colerain Township; son, Andrew Koehler of Salt Lake City, Utah; stepson, Cristian Pietoso and his wife Amanda (Henry) Pietoso, of Indian Hill; grandchildren, Julia Barbi, Victor Barbi, Ilaria Pietoso and Valentina Pietoso; sister, Jan (McGannon) Merrell and her husband, David Merrell, of Traverse City, Michigan; sister, Theresa (McGannon) Miller and her husband, Ray Miller, of Farley, Missouri; many nieces and nephews; and her husband, Nicola Pietoso of Wyoming. She is preceded in death by her mother, Julia (Black) McGannon; father, James P. McGannon; and brother, James P. McGannon II.Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Cincinnati at hospiceofcincinnati.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store