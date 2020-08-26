Maureen Stenger
Delhi Township - Maureen M. Stenger (Nee McManus), Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Stenger. Loving mother of Jim (Pam), Mark (Lori), John Stenger, Patty (Tim) Murray, Julie Gohs and Sue (Bill) Neff. Dear sister of Tom McManus and the late Patricia Berling. Sister-in-law of Jim (Mary Jane) Stenger. Devoted grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 86 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Saturday from 9:00AM to 10:30AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 825 Pontius Rd., at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
, 4665 Cornell Road, Suite 109, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Www.bjmeyer.com