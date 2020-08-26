1/1
Maureen Stenger
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Stenger

Delhi Township - Maureen M. Stenger (Nee McManus), Beloved wife of the late Donald J. Stenger. Loving mother of Jim (Pam), Mark (Lori), John Stenger, Patty (Tim) Murray, Julie Gohs and Sue (Bill) Neff. Dear sister of Tom McManus and the late Patricia Berling. Sister-in-law of Jim (Mary Jane) Stenger. Devoted grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 86 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Saturday from 9:00AM to 10:30AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 825 Pontius Rd., at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 4665 Cornell Road, Suite 109, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Meyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved