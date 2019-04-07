Services
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 221-4812
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
1619 California Ave
Bond Hill, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
1619 California Ave
Bond Hill, OH
Maurice L. (Lt.COL.Rt) Adams

Maurice L. (Lt.COL.Rt) Adams Obituary
Maurice L. Adams (Lt.COL.Rt)

Cincinnati - Devoted husband of Alice Adams, loving father of Charlene Brigham, Marcia (Powell Burns) Adams and Maurice L (Belinda) Adams Jr.; grandfather of Alicia Brown, Mosiris and Maurice Adams III, Adam Burns and Malcolm Adams; two great-grandchildren, Kingston Brown and Kaison Brown; one brother, Louis (Carla) Adams of Ft. Worth, TX. Visitation 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection, 1619 California Ave., Bond Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Cincinnati Alzeiheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., #1026. Renfro Funeral Service in charge. Interment, Spring Grove Cemetery
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
