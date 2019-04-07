|
Maurice L. Adams (Lt.COL.Rt)
Cincinnati - Devoted husband of Alice Adams, loving father of Charlene Brigham, Marcia (Powell Burns) Adams and Maurice L (Belinda) Adams Jr.; grandfather of Alicia Brown, Mosiris and Maurice Adams III, Adam Burns and Malcolm Adams; two great-grandchildren, Kingston Brown and Kaison Brown; one brother, Louis (Carla) Adams of Ft. Worth, TX. Visitation 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection, 1619 California Ave., Bond Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Cincinnati Alzeiheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., #1026. Renfro Funeral Service in charge. Interment, Spring Grove Cemetery
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019