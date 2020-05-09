Mavis Darlene Cole
Norwood - (nee Owens) Beloved wife of the late Luther "Luke" Cole, Devoted mother of Cindy Cole & Kim Lund, Cherished grandma of Kiya Cole, Kelsey & Rachael Lund, Dear sister of Ken Owens, Betty Theademan, Robert Owens, Helen Alvin & the late Eugene & Jimmy Owens. Also survived by many other family members and friends. Passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Age 86. Former Norwood Resident. Visitation will be held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood on Tuesday, May 12 from 4 to 8PM, with private funeral services being held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army, 2250 Park Avenue, Norwood, OH 45212 or give.salvationarmyusa.org. Online condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2020.