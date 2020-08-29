May Clare Duhme
Covington - Mary Clare Duhme (nee Schramm), 95, of Covington, KY, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood. Mary Clare was born in Covington, KY on August 2, 1925 to the late Clarence and Mary (Emral) Schramm. During her life, Mary Clare graduated in 1942 from La Salette Academy, was a retired executive secretary to the main editor at The Cincinnati Post, an avid reader and loved attending the Cincinnati Pops and Symphony. Mary Clare was the consummate hostess and cook; although, eating out was her favorite, and enjoyed a daily afternoon Maker's Mark over ice with just a splash of water. Mary Clare was a lifelong member of Mother of God Church, longtime choral club member at Mother of God, a member of the Baker Hunt Covington Art Club, Parish Kitchen volunteer, North Key and Comprehensive Community Care volunteer and also a member of various bridge clubs. Mary Clare was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Edwin H. Duhme, her sister Martha Schramm Rece (Jim), brother-in laws: Don and Andy Duhme, a niece Eileen Cassidy, and nephew James Duhme. Mary Clare is survived by her dear sister in law Dorothy Duhme, sister in law Betty Duhme, cousins: Norma Ann Kloentrup Rieckhoff, Janet Miller Dolan (Tom), James Miller, and Ann Schramm Judson, nieces and nephews: W. Joseph Rece, Mary Helen Rece Holt (Bob), Michael G. Rece (Gayle), Karl A. Rece Sr. (Sharon), Laura L. Rece Singleton (Tom), David K. Rece (Luann), Leslie A. Rece, Julie Duhme Naifeh (Rick), Jana Duhme Finigan (Bob), numerous great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, cousins, many dear friends and colleagues. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:05 pm at Mother of God Church in Covington, KY. Interment will be held at Mother of God Cemetery. If you are unable to attend the service, the service will be live streamed and can be accessed by the link below: https://youtu.be/YrG_8zm88I8
Memorial contributions may be sent to: The Parish Kitchen, 1561 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011 or The Retired Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Hwy., Park Hills, KY 41011. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are strongly encouraged to wear facial masks, to observe social distancing, and be prepared to wait due to capacity restrictions. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to express a special thank you to all the faithful visitors and to the caretakers of First Light Homecare.