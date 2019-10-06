|
Meghan Genelle Jackson Thompson, M.D
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Dr. Meghan Genelle Jackson Thompson, a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest. Meghan is survived by her devoted husband, Khalil; her darling daughter, Olivia Grace; her loving parents, Dr. Anthony Jackson, Sr and Ms. Berthen Purchase; her brothers Marcus Hall, Kerry Hall, and Anthony Jackson, Jr; her in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. Oswald Thompson, Hakim Thompson (Lauren), and Jihan Myers (Heter); as well as a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30am followed by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall at 10am until the time of the funeral services at 11am at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S Alfred St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrg. by McGuire
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019