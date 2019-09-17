Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Cincinnati - Melvin Benkert is the loving husband of the late JoAnn Benkert, dear father to 5 children, grandpa to 15, great-grandpa to 2 great-granddaughters; brother to Herschel Benkert and the late Viola and Vernal. Melvin passed away on September 15th at the age of 84 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45232 beginning from 12-2 until time of service at 2.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019
