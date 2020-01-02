Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Huber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin J. Huber

Add a Memory
Melvin J. Huber Obituary
Melvin J. Huber

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 69 years to Mary (nee Durchholz), loving father of Mel (Barb), Tim, Steve (Debi), Barb (Bill) Martin, Tom, Bill (Kari), Mary (Tom) Knabb, Greg (Joy), Jenny Huber-Hurst, Jeff, Laura (Steve) Brenner, Tony (Rachel) and Ann (Iggy) Niesen, grandfather of 36, great grandfather of 26, brother of Jim Huber, Carol Tanner and the late Marilyn Sammons and Barb Huber. Mel was an avid Cubs and Bengals fan. Mel passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road, 45224 on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Donations may be made to and Roger Bacon High School. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -