Services
Woodhead Funeral Home & Memorials
310 West Shelby Street
Falmouth, KY 41040
859-654-3306
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Woodhead Funeral Home & Memorials
310 West Shelby Street
Falmouth, KY 41040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Church
202 Second Street
Falmouth, OH
View Map
Melvin Leo Kelly

Melvin Leo Kelly Obituary
Melvin Leo Kelly

New Richmond, OH - KELLY

Melvin Leo, loving husband of Mary Joyce Kelly, dear father of Patricia Kelly and David (Ann) Kelly, loving grandfather of Melissa, David, Ryan and Michael (Jamie), dear son of the late William Clarence and Jane Perry Kelly, loving brother of Margie (the late Marion) Ackman, preceded by beloved siblings: Sarah (Bob) Custer, Helen (Charles) Keller, Frances (Frank) Snow, Lewis (Mildred) Kelly, Paul (Esby) Wylie, Rosemary (Wallace) Bennett, Mildred Kelly, and Janet Rust; dear brother-in-law, of Dick (Jean) Rust; loving uncle to a host of nieces and nephews; and a friend to many, Sunday, Dec. 29, at 87. Visitation 10-11:45 a.m., Sat., Jan. 4, Woodhead Funeral Home: 310 W. Shelby Street, Falmouth, KY 41040, prior to Mass of Christian Burial, St. Francis Xavier Church, 202 Second Street, Falmouth, at 12:00 noon. Memorials to St. Francis Xavier Cemetery or . Online condolences to family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
