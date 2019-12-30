|
|
Melvin Leo Kelly
New Richmond, OH - KELLY
Melvin Leo, loving husband of Mary Joyce Kelly, dear father of Patricia Kelly and David (Ann) Kelly, loving grandfather of Melissa, David, Ryan and Michael (Jamie), dear son of the late William Clarence and Jane Perry Kelly, loving brother of Margie (the late Marion) Ackman, preceded by beloved siblings: Sarah (Bob) Custer, Helen (Charles) Keller, Frances (Frank) Snow, Lewis (Mildred) Kelly, Paul (Esby) Wylie, Rosemary (Wallace) Bennett, Mildred Kelly, and Janet Rust; dear brother-in-law, of Dick (Jean) Rust; loving uncle to a host of nieces and nephews; and a friend to many, Sunday, Dec. 29, at 87. Visitation 10-11:45 a.m., Sat., Jan. 4, Woodhead Funeral Home: 310 W. Shelby Street, Falmouth, KY 41040, prior to Mass of Christian Burial, St. Francis Xavier Church, 202 Second Street, Falmouth, at 12:00 noon. Memorials to St. Francis Xavier Cemetery or . Online condolences to family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020