|
|
Melvin S. Hudson
Green Township - Beloved husband of the late Gloria F. Hudson (Nee Ross). Loving father of Anna Marie (Eric) Kraeutle, Michael (Pamela), Joseph (Suzanne) and John (Christina) Hudson. Devoted grandfather Alex (Megan), Rebecca, Maura (Paul), Nathan (Dana), Chris, Jake, Andrew, Michael and great grandfather of Vivien and Arthur. Dear brother of Virginia (the late Richard) Teneover, the late Elmer Hudson and brother in law Georgia Hudson. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 88 years of age. Visitation on MONDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on TUESDAY at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd., at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019