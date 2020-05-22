Meryl Goldman
Cincinnati - Meryl Goldman (nee Markowitz), loving wife of Rabbi Mark N. Goldman. She was born on April 18, 1947 in New York city to Rhoda and Fred Markowitz. She is survived by husband Mark, children Steven, Danny and Debbie, brother Jan Markowitz and sister Lisa Jane Markowitz. A graduate of SUNY - Buffalo, Meryl went on to earn her master's and doctorate in special education at Columbia University in 1982. She enriched children's lives as a special ed teacher and assistant principal in Long Island, and as Director of Lifelong Learning at Rockdale Temple in Cincinnati. Meryl served as an adjunct professor at Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati and St. Johns River State College in St. Augustine. A vivacious, intelligent and caring person, Meryl was beloved by everyone she met. She had a passion for justice and an inner strength that enabled her to serve and comfort others. She was constantly re-inventing herself and was an inspiration to all. Private Services. Memorial contributions to Temple Sholom or Rockdale Temple would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 22 to May 23, 2020.