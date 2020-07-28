1/1
Michael B. Ruckes
{ "" }
Michael B. Ruckes

Michael B. Ruckes passed away July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty J. Ruckes and father of the late Stephanie E. Carter, Kevin T. Carter & Wyvetta M. Ruckes, Michael B. Ruckes Jr.

Michael is survived by 3 of 7 siblings, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and an abundance of family, friends and neighbors.

Viewing 10:30 a.m. until hour of service at 12 noon; Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246 (Spring Grove Funeral Home Tri-County location). Condolences on-line at www.springgrove. org. Social distancing/ masks required.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
JUL
31
Service
12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
