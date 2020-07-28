Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael B. Ruckes



Michael B. Ruckes passed away July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty J. Ruckes and father of the late Stephanie E. Carter, Kevin T. Carter & Wyvetta M. Ruckes, Michael B. Ruckes Jr.



Michael is survived by 3 of 7 siblings, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and an abundance of family, friends and neighbors.



Viewing 10:30 a.m. until hour of service at 12 noon; Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246 (Spring Grove Funeral Home Tri-County location). Condolences on-line at www.springgrove. org. Social distancing/ masks required.









