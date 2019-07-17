|
|
Michael B. Tobin
Cincinnati - Survived by his wife of 56 years Geri; daughters Debra (Josh) Davidson and Tammi (Jon) Fedders; grandchildren Isabel, Toby, Sarah and Anna; sister-in-law Sheila and nephews Ken and Ron. Preceded in death by his brother Bob. Passed away July 14, 2019 at the age of 76. Friends will be received Thursday, July 18 from 10-11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Entombment Spring Grove Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 17, 2019