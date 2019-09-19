Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Whitewater Crossing Christian Church
5771 State Route 128
Cleves, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Whitewater Crossing Christian Church
5771 State Route 128
Cleves, OH
Michael C. Maxey


1980 - 2019
Michael C. Maxey Obituary
Michael C. Maxey

Delhi Twp. - On Tuesday, September 17, 2019, SSgt Michael "Mike" Christopher Maxey of the United States Air Force, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 39 after a long battle with cancer because of his willingness to fight for the freedom of our country. Mike was born on August 30, 1980 in Cincinnati, OH to Thomas and Rose (Weldishofer) Maxey. On April 4, 2009, he married Elizabeth Anne (Bondurant) Maxey. They raised three daughters, Hannah, Chloe, and Addyston, and one son, Cristian. Mike was an active member at Whitewater Crossing Christian Church and truly desired to serve the Lord through his vocation. He was able to serve thousands of veterans through his job at the Cincinnati VA. Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Victor and Lois Maxey, maternal grandparents, Eugene & Jean Weldishofer, uncle, Alan Weldishofer, aunt, Karen Weldishofer, and father-in-law Bill Bondurant. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his four children, Hannah, Chloe, Cristian, and Addyston, his brother Tim (Loni), sister Michele (Lyle), uncles David (Connie) Maxey, Victor (Yvonne) Maxey, and Martin (Kate) Weldishofer, brothers-in-law Jonathan (Jessica) & Andrew (Breanna), sisters-in-law Sarah (Kourtney), Deborah (David), & Ruth (Kyle), 7 cousins, 21 nieces & nephews, close friends Shane (Jenn) Wilson, Matt Faust and countless others. Visitation will be held at Whitewater Crossing Christian Church (5771 State Route 128, Cleves, OH 45002) on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 from 10:00am-12:00 pm. The funeral service will start immediately following at 12:30 pm. www.vittstermeranderson
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
