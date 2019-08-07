Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
San Ramon, CA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
4536 Vine St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
4536 Vine St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
St. Bernard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gunning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Charles Gunning

Add a Memory
Michael Charles Gunning Obituary
Michael Charles Gunning

San Ramon - Michael Charles Gunning, age 75 and longtime resident of San Ramon, CA passed away suddenly on July 29, 2019, with his family at his bedside. Mike was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Helen Gunning. He was the Owner of GCS Promotion Specialties. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Sandy, his sons, Steve (Jamie), Scott and Mark (Trisha) and grandchildren, Erika, Coby, Riley, Alyssa, Timothy James, Madelynn and Samantha. He is survived by his brother, Gerald (Karen) and sister, Jayne (Michael) Walker along with brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughters, Michelle and Tricia. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 am, St. Clement Catholic Church, 4536 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45217 followed by a Celebration of Life Mass at 11:00 am. Graveside service will commence immediately after Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Bernard, Ohio. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Donations to Patricia Gunning Memorial Scholarship at Carondelet High School or Multiple Sclerosis Society http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/mikegunning. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now