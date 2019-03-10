|
Michael "Mike" Clem
West Chester - -formerly of Hartwell, Cincinnati passed away March 5, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Beth" Clem; step-father of Deann Angel; dear brother of Paul (Diana) Clem Jr., Wendell (Terra) Clem and Patricia Clem; uncle of 6. Visitation Monday, March 11, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 Noon at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Donations can be sent to the . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019