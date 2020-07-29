1/
Michael Conley
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Conley

Blanchester - 38, died suddenly on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born on December 4, 1981 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of James M. and Teresa (nee Long) Conley, Michael graduated from Harrison High School where he played football and wrestled. He was a graduate of Wilmington College where he played football and met his wife Elizabeth. Michael was involved in the Blanchester community, coaching youth wrestling. He was active at Grace United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Praise Team. Along with his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Elizabeth (nee Freeman) Conley; daughter, Riley Conley; brothers, Stephen L. (Christina) Conley, James E. (Nicole) Conley II, Kevin T. Conley, grandmother, Mary Ann Long; father and mother in-law, Frederick and Janet Freeman; brothers-in-law, Jonathan (Kaitlin) Freeman and Andrew (Joey) Freeman; nieces, Racheal, Quinn, and Eden; nephews Tate, Camden, and Emmett; Grandparents-in-law William and Sylvia Freeman. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Family and Friends will be received from 5-7pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St. Blanchester, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be applied towards his daughter's educational fund, c/o Grace United Methodist church, PO Box 66, Blanchester, Ohio 45107. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
120 W Main St
Blanchester, OH 45107
(937) 783-2458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Blanchester-Morrow-Wilmington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved