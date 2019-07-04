Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
7600 Winton Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
More Obituaries for Michael Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Davis


1948 - 2019
Michael D. Davis Obituary
Michael D. Davis

Cincinnati - Michael D. Davis, 71, passed away June 29, 2019. Michael is survived by Kathleen Davis (Wife), Robert Davis (Son), Katherine Ready (Daughter), Robyn Perry (Daughter), Michael Davis (Son), and was preceded in death by Lori Davis (Daughter). He was a Grandfather of nine. Michael was born on February 20, 1948 to Imogene Davis in Cincinnati, OH and raised by Joseph and Melitta Froehle. Michael worked for Good Samaritan Hospital in Clifton for over 48 years. He retired in July 2015 and traveled with his wife and daughter to Key West where he made innumerable friends. Kind, gentle, and devoted to his loved one and especially his wife of 48 years. He passed away in the presence of his wife and in the comfort of his home just as he wished. He left this world with a smile on his face and joy in his eyes. Family and friends will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, July 5, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd. Cincinnati, OH

Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 4, 2019
