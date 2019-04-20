|
Michael Davis
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Tricia (nee Grote) Davis for 35 years. Loving father of Jeff Davis, Scott (Jenn) Davis, Chris Davis, Matt (Michelle) Davis, Brian (Alysson) Davis. Devoted grandfather of Carter, Cole, Parker, Clarie, Reece, Megan, Jensen, Nolan, Eli, Lily, Nash, Ava and baby girl Davis (due in June). Cherished brother of Donna Davis, John Davis, Paul (Terri) Davis, Cecilia (Gary) Rosenberger, Morgan (Vicky) Davis, Jenny (Tim) Spurlock, Angie Davis, and the late Willie Davis and Clara Mae Davis. Adored uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 73. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until time of service 7:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Memorial contributions may be given to The University of Cincinnati Health Barrett Cancer Center. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 20, 2019