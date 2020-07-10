Michael E. Scharf Jr



Newport - Michael Edward Scharf Jr., 75, passed away July 8th, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, OH on March 10, 1945, son to the late Michael E. Sr. and Huldah Scharf (nee Hearts). Survived by his children, Michael E. Scharf III; Cynthia Ann (David) Littleton; Timothy James (Lora) Scharf; Robert J. (Rhonda) Scharf; his twelve grandchildren; and his twelve great-grandchildren.



Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18th at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. from 1pm to 2pm. Funeral service will follow at 2pm with entombment to take place at Spring Grove Cemetery.









