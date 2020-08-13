1/1
Michael E. "Mickey" Yaeger
Michael "Mickey" E. Yaeger

Passed away on August 10, 2020 at age 77. He was a proud veteran serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He spent 2 years of his service in Guantanamo Bay Cuba. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen (nee Metzler) and he was the devoted father of Michael "Mitch" (Jenny) and loving grandfather to Jessica and Thomas. He was also survived by sister, Mary Bush and brothers-in-law Jimmy Heekin, Ron and Kevin Metzler (Anita), and sisters-in-law Diane Elliott (Lenn) and Mary Metzler. Preceded in death by mother Frances Yaeger Steinhoff (nee Webster), father Michael J. Yaeger, sister Clara Heekin and brother-in-law Tom Metzler. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation will be held at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike, Monday August 17th from 5:30PM until funeral blessing at 7:00PM. Face coverings are required and COVID-19 protocols in place. Inurnment with military honors will be Tuesday 10:00AM at (Old) St. Joseph Cincinnati Catholic Cemetery 3819 W. 8th Street. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
