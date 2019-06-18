Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima
Ft. Wright - Michael Irwin Kitzmiller, 60 passed away June 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care of Edgewood.

He was born July 5, 1958 in Cincinnati, the precious son of Barbara (nee Penker) Squeri and Timothy John Kitzmiller, who survive.

Father of Anne (Lauren) Knochelman, Marie (Trey) Coors, Alyson (Brian) Lechrone and Julian Kitzmiller. Grandfather of Miles, Lillian, Eleanora. Dear brother of Timothy (Lori), David (Sharon), Paul (Laura) and John Kitzmiller. Cherished uncle of Andrew (Carson Wagner), Zachary, Kyle (Sarah), Jason (Lydia), Alexander, Hannah (Akash) Muppidi, Haley (Mike Zangiabadi), Max.

Michael had a deep love for family, friends, cars, wine, food, cooking and jazz.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2 PM at St. Rose of Lima.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice Care Edgewood, KY.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 18, 2019
