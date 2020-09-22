1/
Michael J. Bell
1933 - 2020
Michael J. Bell

Green Township - Michael J. Bell, Beloved husband of the late Dolores J. Bell (Nee Tomasko) for 61 years. Loving father of Kathy (Bruce) Laake and Michael J. (Pat) Bell Jr. Devoted grandfather of Christopher (Lesley) Laake, Jeffrey (Catherine) Crichlake, Peter, Benjamin (Brandy) Bell and great grandfather of Teddy. Dear brother of Stella Mary (Ron) Yankovich, John (Paula) Bell and the late Thomas, Phillip, James Bell. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 87 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on SUNDAY from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on MONDAY at 9:30 AM. Memorials may be made to Elder High School Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.bjmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
