Michael J. Bell
Green Township - Michael J. Bell, Beloved husband of the late Dolores J. Bell (Nee Tomasko) for 61 years. Loving father of Kathy (Bruce) Laake and Michael J. (Pat) Bell Jr. Devoted grandfather of Christopher (Lesley) Laake, Jeffrey (Catherine) Crichlake, Peter, Benjamin (Brandy) Bell and great grandfather of Teddy. Dear brother of Stella Mary (Ron) Yankovich, John (Paula) Bell and the late Thomas, Phillip, James Bell. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 87 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on SUNDAY from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on MONDAY at 9:30 AM. Memorials may be made to Elder High School Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205.