Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-4884
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Loveland - Age 75. Born August 7, 1944 in Springdale, OH to Alfred & Susie (Steier) Luedeke; brother to William Luedeke; and father to Tebbe Suzanne Luedeke who preceded him in death. Passed on December 30, 2019. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Reggie Darlene (Collins) Luedeke; children, Michael, David (Erin), and Nathan Luedeke; 5 grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Beverly Luedeke. Mike served 2 tours of duty as a Combat Engineer in the Marine Corps during Vietnam. He served as Post 6979 Commander, Ohio 4th District Commander, was a member of American Legion Post 123 and Military Order of the Cootie. Mike loved his country, his family and his dogs. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6-8pm. Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10am. vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -