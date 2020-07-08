1/1
Michael John Herold
1949 - 2020
Michael John Herold

Harriman, TN - Herold, Michael John, 71, of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1949, in Elsemere, Kentucky, to Frank and Esther Herold.

Mike is survived by daughters Jessica and Tonya; grandchildren Riley and William; sister and brother-in-law Martha and Gerry (Meyer); brother and sister-in-law Frank and Margaret; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mike was a mechanical draftsman by trade, and enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, and traveling the country for work and pleasure. Later in life, he enjoyed reading and leisurley country drives.

He was preceded in death by his father Frank (47), brother Joseph (22), and mother Esther (73).

No services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at: jandtherold@yahoo.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
