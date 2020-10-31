Michael John Kutcher
Kutcher, Michael John. Age 77. Passed away October 24, 2020. Beloved son of the late John and Helen and a brother John. Survived by a sister, Judith Holzschuh; brother William (Cynthia) and a sister, Mary (Larry) Finney; and many nieces and nephews. Resident of Wellington Senior Community of Monfort Heights. Retired Sargent Major U.S. Army. Member of the Knights of St. John #59; Germania Society; Kolping Society and Donauschwaben Society. Michael's body was donated to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Cincinnati
.