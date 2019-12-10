|
Michael John Maurer
Wyoming - Michael John Maurer born July 14, 1951, passed away on December 10, 2019. Michael is survived by his loving wife Tracy (nee' King) of 45 years. Loving father to Kate Maurer and Molly (Paul) Jennings. Devoted grandfather to Jillian, Cooper, Danielle, and Hailey. Beloved brother of Mary Ann (Dennis) Dotson. Also, survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the SPCA in honor of Stanley and Stella. Visitation will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes (Formally Schmidt Dhonau Kucner) 8633 Reading Rd. Reading, OH 45215. Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10 A.M. Services to follow visitation at 12 P.M. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019