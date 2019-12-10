Services
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
View Map
1951 - 2019
Wyoming - Michael John Maurer born July 14, 1951, passed away on December 10, 2019. Michael is survived by his loving wife Tracy (nee' King) of 45 years. Loving father to Kate Maurer and Molly (Paul) Jennings. Devoted grandfather to Jillian, Cooper, Danielle, and Hailey. Beloved brother of Mary Ann (Dennis) Dotson. Also, survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the SPCA in honor of Stanley and Stella. Visitation will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes (Formally Schmidt Dhonau Kucner) 8633 Reading Rd. Reading, OH 45215. Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10 A.M. Services to follow visitation at 12 P.M. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
