Michael Johnson
Amelia - Michael Shane "Mike" Johnson, a resident of Amelia, passed away on May 22, 2019 at the age of 46. He was the father of Corey Johnson and Ashley Andrews. Grandfather of Jaxon Ware. Son of Linda Hughes and Edward Johnson. Grandson of Doris Motley. Brother of Thomas Edward (April) Johnson. Also survived by five nieces and nephews, and six great-nieces and nephews. Visitation for Michael will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) from 9:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019