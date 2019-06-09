Resources
Los Angeles - January 12, 1944 - May 5, 2019

Mike Adachi, 75, died peacefully in his sleep at the New Vista Nursing Home near his residence in West Los Angeles, California. An army veteran and advertising and marketing specialist, Mike spent most of his career in Los Angeles, working in product development and media services for KNX/CBS Radio, Univision TV & Radio and other media outlets in the area. In the mid 1980s, he founded Pacific Rim Advertising to promote local goods and services to the Asian/Pacific Rim marketplace. Mike spent much of his free time playing golf, a passion since his high school days as a caddy — scoring a hole-in-one in mid-career. In more recent years, he took on the project of cleaning up and promoting the Japanese Garden at the Veterans Administration West campus. And, in 2016, Mike began work on a documentary that followed the steps his family took from Los Angeles to the Japanese American Internment Camp in Rohwer, Arkansas, to their new home in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mike is survived by his long-time friend, Cathy Lewis, sister Kellene, brother Patrick, nieces, nephews, cousins and a network of close friends and colleagues.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019
