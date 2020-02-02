Services
Our Lady of Visitation Church
3172 South Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45248
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
3172 South Rd.
View Map
Michael "Mick" Kaster

Michael "Mick" Kaster Obituary
Michael 'Mick' Kaster

Miami Township - Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Kaster. Loving father of Scott Voelker, Laurie (Mike) Flanigan, Jeff (Toni) Voelker, Michael (Wendy) Kaster. Devoted grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother of John Kaster. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 01, 2020 at 80 year of age. Visitation at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to National Military Family Association, 2800 Eisenhower Avenue, Suite 250 Alexandria, VA 22314. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
