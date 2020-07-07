Michael Knight Burkhart



07/11/1956-04/07/2020



Beloved husband, father, brother. Friend and colleague. Michael was born July 11, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The fourth of seven children to James and Betty Lou (Knight) Burkhart. He spent his formative years in Cincinnati graduating from Western Hills High School in 1974.



Unknowingly to Michael 1984 would be the beginning of his career in baseball. Venturing to Burlington Vermont working for the Vermont Reds an AA farm team for the Cincinnati Reds, winning the first of 3 consecutive eastern league championships. While working into 1985 Michael was the spring training and fall instructional for the Reds.



Furthering his ambition for the game would lead him to Mesa, AZ. The home of the Chicago Cubs minor leagues, as the minor league equipment manager - a position that required long unconventional hours, multitasking, and great organization skills. He had great respect for the minor leagues. A position he held for 18 years. The off season brought him to Des Moines, Iowa where he was the head clubhouse attendant. He enjoyed the summers out of the Arizona heat, cultivating lasting friendships, and just had so much fun!



His aspiration to move up in the Cubs organization would lead him to Chicago in 2004, becoming the visiting side clubhouse manager. For 16 years he provided hospitality, a high level of care, removing distractions, while making the opposing team feel at home while attending their needs. While relying on the comradery of his team, he assured quality care at the highest level.



For 34 years Michael exemplified professionalism and loyalty to the Chicago Cubs organization that he proudly represented. In 2004 Michael made his home in Des Moines, Iowa, shutting out the noise of the big city where he could focus on his family. The love he had for his farm with no distractions. Perfecting his farm and constructing his retirement home. Following his dreams and vision determined and relentless in all pursuits. He engaged in hunting, fishing, and trapping in the confines of his farm land.



Michael was an avid Bearcat, Bengal's, and New Orleans Saint's fan. He loved darts and could complete with the best when throwing darts. The cork board was his preference. He was a witty man with a sense of humor. An honest man. We liked to say he was brutally bluntly honest. A trusted and loyal friend and colleague. He was a generous man - giving to so many anonymously. Sharing what he felt so fortunate to have. It was in giving that he received so much more. Michael's last gift was the gift of sight to two recipients who received his eyes. Words fall short in paying homage to my beloved husband, a beloved brother, friend and colleague. A truly authentic one of a kind.



Our family would like to thank the Chicago Cubs for their accolades, to their comrade loving him as much as he loved you. Thank you to the MLB for extending their condolences to us. Thank you Dr. Voynou and his team for their compassionate care, while giving us hope. Thank you to Every-Step hospice care for providing all that was necessary to care for Michael in the peace and comfort of our home. Thank you, Scott and Kathy, for their love and support through our journey. And to whom continue to love and support me on my journey. Thank you, Marco, Bushy and VJ for extending yourselves to your beloved friend and comrade.



Michael gained his knighthood April 7th, 2020. His armor shining brightly upon us. A private burial will be July 11th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Honorary pall bears Marco Herrera, Randy Bush, Vijay Tekchandani, Jim Hendry, and Scott Paulson. A celebration of life is planned for a later time in Chicago, Illinois due to Covid 19 restrictions.









