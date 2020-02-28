Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church,
Montgomery Rd & Drex Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Montgomery Rd & Drex Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Raleigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Raleigh


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Michael L. Raleigh Obituary
Michael L. Raleigh

Amberley - Devoted husband of Barbara Raleigh (nee Gundlach) for 47 years. Beloved father of Jamie (Farrah) Raleigh, Cherished grandpa of Audrey Raleigh, Loving brother of Pegge (Ron) Schuermann, Barbara (Bob) Kerns, Kitty (Mike) Temming, Harry (Alicia) Raleigh, Bonnie (Bill) Shreve, Donna Willis, Marian (Pat) Rees, Pat (Mary) Raleigh, Nancy (Tom) Reisert, Tim (Cathy) Raleigh & Jeanne (Bob) McGrane. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2020. Age 70.Visitation will be held at the Holy Trinity Church, Montgomery Rd & Drex Ave. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 9AM until time of mass at 11AM. Mike retired from the Norwood Fire Department after serving the city for 35+ years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospital. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -