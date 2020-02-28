|
Michael L. Raleigh
Amberley - Devoted husband of Barbara Raleigh (nee Gundlach) for 47 years. Beloved father of Jamie (Farrah) Raleigh, Cherished grandpa of Audrey Raleigh, Loving brother of Pegge (Ron) Schuermann, Barbara (Bob) Kerns, Kitty (Mike) Temming, Harry (Alicia) Raleigh, Bonnie (Bill) Shreve, Donna Willis, Marian (Pat) Rees, Pat (Mary) Raleigh, Nancy (Tom) Reisert, Tim (Cathy) Raleigh & Jeanne (Bob) McGrane. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2020. Age 70.Visitation will be held at the Holy Trinity Church, Montgomery Rd & Drex Ave. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 9AM until time of mass at 11AM. Mike retired from the Norwood Fire Department after serving the city for 35+ years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Shriners Hospital. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020