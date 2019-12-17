Services
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Schweer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Schweer

Add a Memory
Michael L. Schweer Obituary
Michael L. Schweer

Michael L. Schweer, 72, husband of Nellie Schott Schweer, passed away on Thursday, December 05, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati on August 13, 1947 to the late Louis Phillip and Joanne Homan Schweer. Michael was a retired co-owner of Clark Legacy Center.

In addition to his wife Nellie, he is survived by his children, Samantha Ann (Eric) Perkinson, CO, and Bryce (Ann) Schweer, FL; his sisters, Marianne Humpert, Jane McCarthy, and Amy Boland; his brothers, Jeff Schweer, and Andrew Schweer; and his grandchildren, Reece Michelle, and Payton Michelle Perkinson.

Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 1:30pm until 4:30pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Anthology of Anderson in Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation or .

www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clark Legacy Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -