1/1
Michael Link
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Link

Bradenton - Michael Joseph Link, a resident of Pierce Township, passed away July 8, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 84. He was born in New York City, son of the late Rose and William Link. Michael was the beloved husband of Billie Link (nee Dunn) for 58 years, loving father of Kimberly Gardner, Gregory Link, Christopher (Shannon) Link and Bridget (Jonathan) Nelson. Also survived by 8 cherished grandchildren; his brother, William Link and his sister, Rosemary Coates. Michael was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren and 3 brothers: Johnny, Patrick and James Link. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, July 17 from 6-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Bernadette Church in Amelia at 1:00 PM. Interment with military honors to follow at Pierce Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Michael's family requests that memorial contributions be made to Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, 1802 W. Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45239.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E C Nurre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved