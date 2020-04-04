Services
Michael Paul Swift


1941 - 2020
Michael Paul Swift Obituary
Michael Paul Swift

Goshen - Born on March 31, 1941 in Scranton, PA. Went home to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Lois Jamel Pappas Swift and the late Doris Conover Swift. Loving father of Jeff Swift of Cincinnati, OH. Dear brother of Margaret Blumenthal of Yarmouth, ME, and the late Paul Swift, Agnes Wetmore, Harold Swift and Hilarion Quinnen. Cherished son of the late Harold and Hilarion Doyle Swift. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
