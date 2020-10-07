1/1
Michael R. Benton
1951 - 2020
Michael R. Benton

Liberty Township - Michael R. Benton age 69 passed away Tuesday October 6, 2020. He was born February 2, 1951 in Cincinnati to the late Arthur O. and Anna M. (nee Stiens) Benton, Sr. On May 18, 1974 in Cincinnati he married the love of his life Patty Wood. Michael was a dedicated Cub Scout Master and Guardian of The Cabin. Scouting was his passion and he helped his sons become Eagle Scouts as well as many others. He loved anything having to do with the outdoors. Michael was also a jack of all trades having worked in many diverse positions. He was an avid baker and took many of his recipes to the grave. Family meant everything to Michael and his children were his first priorities but he also doted on his grandchildren and nieces. He was active daily in his children's lives and is already greatly missed. Michael is survived by wife Patty Benton; children Valerie (Brian) Frech, Matthew (Shannon) Benton, Daniel (Amanda) Benton, Rachel Benton; grandchildren Brooklynn, Ashlynn, Brayden and nieces Janette, Michelle, Renee, and Dellena. He was also survived by his dog Panda and many other family and friends. Michael was also preceded in death by his brother and partner in crime Arthur O'Dell "Dell" Benton, Jr. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Saturday October 10, 2020 from 12NOON until the time of the Funeral Mass at 2PM with Father Jeff Silver officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
