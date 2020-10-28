Michael Robert Thomas, Esq.
Cincinnati - Attorney Michael R. Thomas, born on March 17, 1953 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Robert and Lucille Thomas, passed away on October 27, 2020. Brother to Richard Thomas and Saundra Hobt and uncle to Jeffrey Hobt, Jennifer Sweeney, Robert Thomas and David Thomas.
Michael Thomas graduated with honors from Capital University in 1975 and received his Juris Doctorate from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1980 with honors.
Donations in Mike's honor can be made to SPCA of Cincinnati. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
