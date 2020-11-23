1/1
Michael Schuh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Schuh

Cold Spring - Michael R. Schuh, 81, of Cold Spring, passed away on Friday, November 20th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. He was a proud Navy veteran and retired from the Shur-Good Biscuit Company, Cincinnati. Michael was also a dedicated volunteer at St. Bernard Church in Dayton, KY for over 40 years and spent much of his free time supporting his UK Wildcats and other local college sports. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 55 years, Pauline Schuh and brother, Robert Schuh. Michael is survived by his sons, Chuck (Joyce), Timothy (Peggy) & Scott (Jamie) Schuh; daughter, Barbara Hansel; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and brother, Don (Betty) Schuh. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Michael will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Church Pantry, 501 Berry St., Dayton, KY 41074 or St Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village American Drive Edgewood, KY 41017. Please wear a mask. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved