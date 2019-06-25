Services
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Our Lady of the Fields' Chapel
4085 Glenmary Trace
Fairfield, OH
Wake
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Fields' Chapel
4085 Glenmary Trace
Fairfield, OH
Visitation
Following Services
Our Lady of the Fields' Chapel
4085 Glenmary Trace
Fairfield, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
1050 W. Kemper Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Brother Michael Springer Obituary
Brother Michael Springer

Cincinnati - Glenmary Brother Michael Springer Dies at 80. Brother Michael Bradford Springer is survived by brothers, Daniel, Paul (Mary), Mark (Paula), John (Kathi) and Joe (Tish); sister Mary Filippis (Tony); and many nieces, nephews, fellow missioners and friends. A Glenmary missioner brother and native of Monroe, Mich., he died June 20 at the age of 80. Reception of the body will take place at 4 p.m. June 26, at Our Lady of the Fields' Chapel, 4085 Glenmary Trace, Fairfield, OH. Visitation will follow. Wake service will begin at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. June 27 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1050 W. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH. Memorials may be made to Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 25, 2019
