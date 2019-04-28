|
Michael W. VonLuehrte
- - Michael W. "Mikey" VonLuehrte beloved husband of Pamela R. VonLuehrte (nee Rensing), loving father of Lisa Marie VonLuehrte, devoted brother of Gregory VonLuehrte, also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Mike died April 10, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Wed. May 1, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to Hoxworth Blood Center of Cincinnati or . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019