Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp., OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael VonLuehrte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. VonLuehrte

Obituary Condolences

Michael W. VonLuehrte Obituary
Michael W. VonLuehrte

- - Michael W. "Mikey" VonLuehrte beloved husband of Pamela R. VonLuehrte (nee Rensing), loving father of Lisa Marie VonLuehrte, devoted brother of Gregory VonLuehrte, also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Mike died April 10, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Wed. May 1, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to Hoxworth Blood Center of Cincinnati or . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now