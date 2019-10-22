|
|
Michael Weber
Liberty Twp., OH - WEBER Michael Carl "Mike", Beloved husband of Sheila (nee McElroy) for 27 years passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 51. Loving father of Ronald, Nicholas and Michael Weber. Cherished son of Ronald and Lucille Weber. Dear brother of Anthony and Ronald Weber. Also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Mike graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio and received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University. He was a Senior Manager of Product Development at Paycor and a Boy Scout leader for many years. Mike's courageous battle back from a 2012 bone marrow transplant astounded doctors and inspired all. His optimism and good humor filled any room he entered and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044 on Friday, October 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will also be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton-Mason Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45011, on Saturday, October 26 from 11 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Memorial donations may be made to OHC, 5053 Wooster Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45226. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019