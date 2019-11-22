|
Michael Zultoski
Cincinnati - Michael James Zultoski, age 70, passed away on November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane Zultoski nee Glover, loving fahter of Sarah (Peter) Swenty and Elizabeth (Dylan) Potter, proud grandfather of Lelia Swenty and Kadi Swenty. Services will be held privately by the family. Michael was a graduate of Walnut Hills and the family is asking that memorials, in lieu of flowers, be directed to the Walnut Hills Alumni Association.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019