Michelle Marie (Fagin) Cohen
New Albany - Michelle Marie (Fagin) Cohen, age 63 of New Albany, Sunday November 22, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Michelle was born Jan. 17, 1957 in Cincinnati to the late William and Jean Fagin. She attended McAuley High School and is a 1975 graduate of Colerain High School. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Mark Allen Cohen; their son Brandon, daughter Jenna (David) Nechvatal, brothers: William (Earla) Fagin and Kevin Fagin; sisters: Kathy (Bob) Obert, Linda (Gary) Hildebrand; nieces and nephews. Michelle was a loving, wife, mother and friend. She loved cooking and was a devoted Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later. Please visit www.ohiocremation.org
