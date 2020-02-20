Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Mike Wilderspin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Wilderspin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Wilderspin


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mike Wilderspin Obituary
Mike Wilderspin

Cincinnati - Mike Wilderspin, beloved husband of Marsha Wilderspin (nee Parmley) of 45 years. Loving father of Abby (the late Michael) Massey and Kathryn (Adam) Berner. Cherished grandfather of Michael Harper, Alexa and Nathan Massey, and Nolan and Reid Berner. Loved brother of Patricia Strickley and the late Albert Wilderspin. Dear brother-in-law of Janine Wilderspin and the late Joseph Strickley. Passed away, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, age 73. Memorial Gathering Thurs. Feb. 27th from 5:30PM until time of Celebration of Life at 6:30PM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Memorials requested to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -