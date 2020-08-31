Mildred "Millie" Crosthwaite
Mildred Dorothy Meinking Crosthwaite (Millie), age 93, passed peacefully August 24, 2020. She was the devoted wife of nearly 72 years of George Crosthwaite who passed from this life earlier this year. She is survived by her four children: Kevin (Diane) Crosthwaite, Jenny (Alan) Reed, Kerry (Julie) Crosthwaite, and Jill (Ward) Blair. Millie also leaves behind sixteen beloved grandchildren and their spouses: Candra (Michael) Brown, Natalie (Nathan) Carbonara, Peter Crosthwaite, Amy Reed (Greg Patterson), Mark (Heather) Crosthwaite, George Russell (Amanda) Crosthwaite, Abby (Brett) Rogers, Rebecca Reed, Alex (Katie) Blair, Caroline Reed (Alex Wells), Kyle (Kristin) Crosthwaite, Kara Crosthwaite (Brett McCabe), Sam (Martha) Blair, Joel (Samantha) Blair, Jack (Jasmine) Blair, and Grace Blair. Additionally, Millie was blessed with twenty-two great-grandchildren: Rhett, Anneke, Laura, Sophia, Silas, Arlo, Amelia, Ezekiel, Kadyn, Gracie, Oaklee, Wyatt, Connor, Cecilia, Benjamin, Cooper, Colton, Isaiah, Emma, Jethro, Julian, and Freddy.
Millie was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 22, 1926 to Hilda (Brenner) and Henry Meinking who preceded her in death along with sisters Lillian (Lee) Boevingloh and Elaine Meinking. She leaves behind nephews Jeff (Gayle) Boevingloh and Marty Boevingloh and nieces Cathy (Frank) Miller, Chris (Jerry) Binkley and Janet (Tom) Bittner and their families.
A memorial service for Millie will be held Sunday Sept 6, at 11:00 am at Crestview Presbyterian Church.
Please see full obituary at Hodappfuneralhome.com
