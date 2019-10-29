|
|
Mildred D. "Millie" Didlake
Anderson Twp - Mildred D. "Millie" Didlake (nee Durbrow) wife of the late Edmund H. Didlake, beloved mother of Sharman (Bruce) Privett and Chip (Martha) Didlake, dear grandmother of Caroline and Lindsey Didlake. Oct. 18, 2019. Age 93 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Millie was a graduate of Withrow High School and University of Cincinnati. Memorial Service at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 8101 Beechmont Ave. Anderson Twp. on Fri. Nov. 8, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 10:30-11 AM. Memorials to Christ Hospital Heart Center. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019