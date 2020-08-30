1/
Mildred F. Holt
Mildred F. Holt

Cincinnati - Mildred F. (nee Haidle) Holt. Beloved wife of the late George Holt. Loving mother of Pamela (George) Cook, Eric Holt, Kim (Angie) Holt, Becky (Rick) McCabe, Jennifer (Andrew) Grethel, Jill (David) Godbey, Gretchen (Greg) Shilder, Rob Holt and the late Tamara Rose. Proud grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Ruth Gastrich and Bobby Haidle. Faithful parishioner at St. Columban Church for many years. Passed away August 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Family will receive friends Friday, September 4 from 6-8 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 5 at 10:30 AM at St. Margaret of York Church, 9499 Columbia Rd., Loveland. Inurnment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or to the Salvation Army. tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
