Mildred Finn



Amelia - Mildred Frances (nee Connor) Finn passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at 93 years old. From her birth on October 10, 1926 in Brooksville, KY to her death, Mildred's humor, wit and love endured and endeared her to many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband James in 1966, her son James in 2012 and eight brothers and sisters. Mildred is survived by her sister Clara Luigart Burke; three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert, Phillip (Marilyn), John (Beth) and Leslie nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mildred was blessed to have a long and loving life. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at St. Bernadette Church, Amelia from 9:30 am. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Graveside committal service at St. James Cemetery, Brooksville, Kentucky at 2:15 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette Church, 1479 Locust Lake Road, Amelia, Ohio 45102.









